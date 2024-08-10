Robinhood Markets’ (HOOD) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HOOD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.92. 17,129,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,360,838. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 119.47 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $263,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 943,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,867,305.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $263,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 943,815 shares in the company, valued at $19,867,305.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $5,257,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,247,913 shares of company stock valued at $25,680,423 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

