Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 7.3%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.84 and last traded at $14.79. 9,916,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 42,896,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.
RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.61.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 61.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,716 shares of company stock worth $7,509,309 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,011 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at $1,145,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 30.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,945 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 153.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 20,290 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
