RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.790-1.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$17.53. 519,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,530. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.99, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.12 and a beta of 1.30. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$16.26 and a 12-month high of C$19.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REI.UN shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$22.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.86.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan’s interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

Featured Articles

