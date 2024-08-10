Rightmove’s (RMV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
RMV has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 483 ($6.17) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.31) price target on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 602.67 ($7.70).
View Our Latest Analysis on RMV
Rightmove Stock Up 0.9 %
Rightmove Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Rightmove’s payout ratio is 3,750.00%.
About Rightmove
Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rightmove
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.