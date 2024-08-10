Rightmove’s (RMV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

RMV has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 483 ($6.17) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.31) price target on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 602.67 ($7.70).

Rightmove stock traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 537 ($6.86). The stock had a trading volume of 2,259,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,964. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 554.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 549.58. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 457.70 ($5.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 603 ($7.71). The stock has a market cap of £4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,237.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Rightmove’s payout ratio is 3,750.00%.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

