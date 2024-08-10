Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.490-0.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:REZI traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,673,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62.

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $152,925.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

