Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,610,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,860,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,111,000 after purchasing an additional 609,176 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $3,993,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $4,733,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,700,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,177,000 after buying an additional 193,351 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,673,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,079. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.62. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Resideo Technologies

In other news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $152,925.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

