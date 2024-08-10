Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CMO Sells $11,362.00 in Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) CMO Natalie Mcgrath sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $11,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,838. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rent the Runway Trading Up 3.6 %

Rent the Runway stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,941. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $41.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($6.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -22.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RENT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rent the Runway

Institutional Trading of Rent the Runway

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 545,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 411,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rent the Runway

(Get Free Report)

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.