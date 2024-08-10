Reliant Wealth Planning Invests $272,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Reliant Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 0.1% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,372,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,369. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average is $56.59.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.
