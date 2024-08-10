Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) VP Sells $521,090.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $1,131.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,054.93 and its 200-day moving average is $987.87. The company has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $769.19 and a 52-week high of $1,133.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,232.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,097.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,611,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

