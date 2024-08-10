Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Reddit from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Reddit from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Reddit from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.56.

NYSE RDDT traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.94. The company had a trading volume of 14,507,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,565,950. Reddit has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $78.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.14.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reddit will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 42,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $2,493,103.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,157 shares in the company, valued at $40,618,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 42,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $2,493,103.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,157 shares in the company, valued at $40,618,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $2,981,185.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,195,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,689 shares of company stock worth $11,357,090 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDDT. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Reddit during the first quarter worth about $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter worth about $63,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

