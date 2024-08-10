ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.55 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $36.54 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009443 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00100021 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010142 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000112 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.