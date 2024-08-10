Raymond James Trims Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Target Price to $8.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

FSLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fastly from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.93.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.66. 4,996,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $773.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59. Fastly has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $65,849.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 586,057 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $65,849.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 586,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $96,603.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,244,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,198,056.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,853. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Fastly by 1,420.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Fastly in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 27,666.7% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 41.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

