Raymond James Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Free Report) – Raymond James lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Black Diamond Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

BDI stock traded up C$0.18 on Thursday, reaching C$9.78. 61,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,406. The company has a market cap of C$600.20 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.61. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of C$5.80 and a one year high of C$9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Black Diamond Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

