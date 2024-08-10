Raymond James Comments on Colabor Group Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Colabor Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.80 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Colabor Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Colabor Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Colabor Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of C$161.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$162.20 million.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Colabor Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

TSE GCL opened at C$1.26 on Thursday. Colabor Group has a 1 year low of C$0.88 and a 1 year high of C$1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$128.51 million, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

