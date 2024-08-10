Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Lowered by Roth Capital

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Green Thumb Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.01 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GTBIF. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTBIF stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,324. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.41. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

