Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Bloomin’ Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,658. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 35,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 644,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,222,000. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.