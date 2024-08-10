Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enbridge from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.40.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE ENB traded up C$0.15 on Thursday, reaching C$53.36. The company had a trading volume of 16,305,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,938,341. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$49.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.72. The stock has a market cap of C$113.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.31. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$42.75 and a 52 week high of C$53.49.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$11.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.24 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 13.81%.

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.64%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

