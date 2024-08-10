Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Cut by Analyst

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Patrick Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Patrick Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PATK. Truist Financial raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Patrick Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

PATK traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.30. The stock had a trading volume of 84,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,570. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.29. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $136.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 32.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

