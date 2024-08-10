Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Lowered by Zacks Research

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nucor in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $10.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.95 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.29.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,771. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 129.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 94.2% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

