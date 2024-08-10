Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Cut by William Blair

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.37). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neumora Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neumora Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

NASDAQ NMRA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,426. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. Neumora Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

