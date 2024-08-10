Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Lifted by William Blair

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kemper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Kemper’s current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Kemper had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of KMPR stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.27. The company had a trading volume of 338,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Kemper has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $65.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average of $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Kemper by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kemper by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,441,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,827,000 after acquiring an additional 83,618 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 260,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kemper by 872.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 88,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 78,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

