Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC:GTBIF) Lifted by Roth Capital

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC:GTBIF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Green Thumb Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Down 4.3 %

GTBIF traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 268,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,464. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $16.33.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

