Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Increased by Analyst

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCRX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,179,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,497. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Activity at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Steven K. Galson acquired 21,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $120,450.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,014.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amy E. Mckee sold 8,600 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $54,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,891.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven K. Galson purchased 21,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $120,450.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,014.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 103,601 shares of company stock valued at $596,338. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 896.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 148,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 133,591 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 18,916 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

