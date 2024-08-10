Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH) Reduced by Atb Cap Markets

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ascend Wellness’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Ascend Wellness had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $141.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.48 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ascend Wellness to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Ascend Wellness stock remained flat at $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 346,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. Ascend Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.

