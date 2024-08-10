Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Issued By B. Riley

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will earn ($0.74) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.65). The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.77) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.76) EPS.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. The business’s revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.39. 625,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,391. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $31,682.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at $435,425.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,146 shares of company stock valued at $710,274. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,417,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,913,000 after buying an additional 84,522 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 522,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 63,058 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 73.6% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 726,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 278,621 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

