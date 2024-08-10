Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Issued By Roth Capital

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Standard Motor Products’ current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Standard Motor Products stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 146,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,943. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $645.87 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.52. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $389.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.60 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at $2,507,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,492,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,411,000 after acquiring an additional 31,688 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,166 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.45%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

