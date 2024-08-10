Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Decreased by Analyst

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Talos Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $549.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.61 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TALO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Talos Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.36 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,546,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,545,000 after purchasing an additional 179,181 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 37.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 880,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 239,996 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 26.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,982,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,236,000 after acquiring an additional 619,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 8.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Talos Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,726,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,072,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,199,125.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,549,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,058,070. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

