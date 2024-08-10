Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for LCI Industries Issued By Roth Capital (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LCI Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for LCI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.29 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LCII. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE LCII traded down $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $111.63. The company had a trading volume of 206,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,082. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $96.18 and a 12-month high of $131.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.42.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 114.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LCI Industries by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,945,000 after buying an additional 62,354 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LCI Industries by 10.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,274,000 after purchasing an additional 97,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

