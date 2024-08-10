PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,008,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,318,000 after acquiring an additional 197,656 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,960,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,316,000 after purchasing an additional 523,623 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,971,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,986,000 after buying an additional 168,746 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.00. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $135.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.61.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.