Propel (TSE:PRL) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Propel (TSE:PRL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$28.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Propel Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PRL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.54. 118,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,863. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19. Propel has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.45 million.

Propel Announces Dividend

About Propel

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company's lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

