Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.33.

Power Integrations Stock Down 0.9 %

POWI stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.36. The stock had a trading volume of 411,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,410. Power Integrations has a one year low of $59.63 and a one year high of $89.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $384,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,045.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,045.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $2,481,667. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 8,102.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,877 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth $247,000.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

