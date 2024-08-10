Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.14

Shares of Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 1307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Power Assets Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.

