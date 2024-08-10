PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0126 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded 633.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $7,173.05 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 578.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00100141 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010184 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000131 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.