Polaris (NYSE:PII) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PII. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Longbow Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson upgraded Polaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Polaris from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.18.

NYSE PII traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.83. 396,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,261. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Polaris has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $127.29.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

