PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Downgraded by Benchmark

Benchmark cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

PLAYSTUDIOS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,312. PLAYSTUDIOS has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $207.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $72.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYPS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 25.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 266,313 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 152.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 272,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 164,166 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 29.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 300,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 67,602 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 21.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

