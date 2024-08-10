PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Downgraded by Benchmark

Benchmark cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Down 2.5 %
PLAYSTUDIOS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,312. PLAYSTUDIOS has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $207.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27.
PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $72.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of PLAYSTUDIOS
About PLAYSTUDIOS
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.
