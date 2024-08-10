Piper Sandler Lowers SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Price Target to $9.00

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,282. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90. SkyWater Technology has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $392.53 million, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $79.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy Fares sold 8,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $70,534.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,621.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $43,999.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Fares sold 8,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $70,534.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,621.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 4.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,007,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 42,649 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 41.1% in the second quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

