Piper Sandler Lowers Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $200.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $139.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.22.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 8.1 %

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $11.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.34. 3,304,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.44. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,139.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9,382.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $978,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $14,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

