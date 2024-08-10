Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Trading Down 5.6%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 1,964,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,807,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

WOOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $724.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.89.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, Director Cameron Breitner bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $2,355,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after buying an additional 1,254,554 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 624,338 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,070,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 862,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 459,257 shares in the last quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

