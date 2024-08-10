Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Barclays

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Pet Valu Stock Performance

Shares of Pet Valu stock traded down C$0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,297. Pet Valu has a 12-month low of C$23.52 and a 12-month high of C$32.90.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods and pet-related supplies for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small animals in Canada. It offers food and treats for dogs and cats, cat litter, dog and cat toys, collars and leashes, health and wellness solutions, waste management solutions, pet cages and carriers, flea and tick products, and pet apparel and other related accessories.

