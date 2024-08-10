Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 0.2 %

TLK stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,869. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $26.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,908,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,093,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 33,360 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter valued at $772,000.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

