Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.91

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.91 and traded as high as $3.43. Performant Financial shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 165,895 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFMT shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Performant Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $281.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.33 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performant Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Performant Financial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 526,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 32.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,637 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 785,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 18.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 31,075 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Performant Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,051,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation or claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules, and coverage discrepancies; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.

Further Reading

