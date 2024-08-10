Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 on September 27th

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.2 %

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$53.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,595. The stock has a market cap of C$30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$38.79 and a 52 week high of C$53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.08.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion. Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1496556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$55.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows acquired 1,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$50.19 per share, with a total value of C$50,190.00. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total value of C$1,098,764.74. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$50.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,190.00. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

