PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Trading Up 1.6%

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 67 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 65.50 ($0.84). 197,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 62,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.82).

PCI-PAL Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92. The firm has a market cap of £46.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1,079.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 58.91.

PCI-PAL Company Profile

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution for agents on live calls to enhance contact center customer experience.

