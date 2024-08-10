PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded PayPal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.25.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,605,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,073,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $70.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

