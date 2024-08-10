Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.73. 4,088,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,287. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $6.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.12 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 13.19%. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 10,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $58,517.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,715,763.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 10,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $58,517.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,715,763.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avi Zeevi sold 23,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $140,378.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 430,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,324.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,783,948 shares of company stock worth $9,713,888. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

