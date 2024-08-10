Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PAYO has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.83.

Payoneer Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.73. 4,088,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,287. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Itai Perry sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 233,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,834. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Avi Zeevi sold 23,793 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $140,378.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 430,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Itai Perry sold 6,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 233,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,783,948 shares of company stock worth $9,713,888 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 160,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Company Profile



Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Further Reading

