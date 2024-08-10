Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,088,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.12 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 10,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $58,517.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,715,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 10,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $58,517.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,715,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $81,764.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,422,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,074,266.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,783,948 shares of company stock valued at $9,713,888 over the last 90 days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,444,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after purchasing an additional 527,222 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 22.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,593,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after acquiring an additional 849,680 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 11.7% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 241.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,643,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,481 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

