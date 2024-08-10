Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $2,796,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 5.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 6.2% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Paychex by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,499,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,687,000 after purchasing an additional 153,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 28,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at $51,287,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,872 shares of company stock worth $19,992,573 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Stock Up 0.1 %

PAYX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,932. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.27 and a 1 year high of $129.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.20.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PAYX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.46.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

