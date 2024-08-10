Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Announces Earnings Results

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05, Zacks reports.

Shares of PASG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. 1,233,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,982. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Passage Bio from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

