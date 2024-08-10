Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Sets New 1-Year High at $91.96

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.96 and last traded at $91.60, with a volume of 179351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.51.

PSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James raised Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average of $78.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 515.70, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Parsons by 17.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 23.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

